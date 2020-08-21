Northreach Society is the recipient of $10,000 in funding to help operations during the COVID_19 pandemic. (Facebook, Community Foundation of Northwest Alberta)

The Community Foundation of Northwest Alberta has handed over $10,000 in grant funding to Northreach Society to help out operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northreach Executive Director Jonathan Fortune says since the closure of its main office in March, Northreach Society front line workers have been using digital means to try and help those in need. He adds this money allows them to return to a more typical style of service.

“The funding mainly ensures we are able to open up our office to start serving members of the public,” he says.

“That means that we have plexiglass, masks, stickers on the floor to direct clients both inside and outside, and it also goes to support the projects outside of the office as well, like our supportive housing project.”

Fortune says the last six months have certainly been trying for not only his staff but for the clients that rely on the social services Northreach can provide. He adds it will hopefully go a long way in getting reconnected with those who need help.

“It’s a relief just to be able to get things feelings somewhat back to normal because a lot of our face to face interactions completed dropped off when we closed our doors (in march),” he says.

“That meant a lot of our clients dropped off, and we haven’t been able to connect with them just because we haven’t had a proper and safe meeting place for both our staff and clients that we serve.

The funding was provided by the Charitable Giving Matching Donation Program and the Better Together COVID-19 Response Fund/Community Kitchen and Food Bank Fund.