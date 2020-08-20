Roughly $80,000 in drugs and cash were seized during an arrest of three individuals on August 14.

Two suspected Edmonton drug dealers have been arrested in Grande Prairie following an ALERT investigation with the help of local RCMP. One firearm and an estimated $80,000 in drugs and cash were seized.

ALERT Grande Prairie’s organized crime team made the arrests on Friday, August 14. Grande Prairie RCMP assisted with the search of three local homes. Inspector Sean Boser with ALERT says it’s believed the men are part of a larger drug-related operation.

“ALERT believes these suspects were operating a drug network in the region, which included transporting drugs from Edmonton,” he says. “Sharing intelligence, and leveraging our specialized enforcement teams in both regions, allowed ALERT to put an end to their drug trafficking activities.”

ALERT Communications Director Mike Tucker says the short term investigation saw the Grande Prairie and Edmonton teams partnering to share information.

“We had intelligence that [the suspercts] were couriering drugs from the Edmonton area, bringing them up to Grande Prairie for distribution,” he says. “Our teams investigated this aspect of it, looking at their alleged business operation and ultimately culminating with multiple search warrants for homes in Grande Prairie.”

During the arrest, ALERT reports seizing a shotgun and ammunition, 703 grams of cocaine, 57 grams of a cocaine buffing agent, 78 illicit prescription pills, and $8,250 in cash. A third suspect allegedly attempted to flee and rammed a police vehicle. No one was injured in the crash and the suspect was arrested without further incident.

Ayanle Dahir, a 31-year-old man from Edmonton, and Ahmed Safadi, a 29-year-old man from Edmonton, have been charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, as well as possession of proceeds of crime. Firearms related charges are pending against a third suspect.

Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community are encouraged to call local police or contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.