Tenille Townes was named the ACM new female country music artist of the year in a surprise video call from Keith Urban. (Supplied, ACM)

Grande Prairie born country music singer and songwriter Tenille Townes has been named the 2020 Academy of Country Music’s New Female Artist of the Year. She was notified of the award ahead of the September 16th event, as an early surprise from Keith Urban.

In a videotaped phone call, Urban also let Tenille know she would also be performing at the 55th annual ACM awards.

Townes could only sit and laugh in disbelief; speechless at the award, as well as the opportunity to play for the upcoming awards event.

Townes has had a whirlwind year of awards and performances, From singing the Canadian national anthem at the NHL All-Star Game to becoming the first female artist in the history of Mediabase Canada to have two #1 singles on the Canadian Country Music charts.

The now 26-year-old artist was nominated for a total of six Canadian Country Music Awards in July. She is nominated for Fans’ Choice, Interactive Artist, Video of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. The Canadian Country Music Awards will be handed out on September 27th. Townes was also nominated for and claimed four CCMAs in 2019.