A Grande Prairie man is facing charges after police allegedly found drugs, ammunition, and a small amount of cash in his home.

The RCMP says it was doing curfew check at a home in the city on August 14th, and when they arrived, they reportedly found a man asleep on the couch with an open case on his lap. Mounties allege the bag contained hundreds of Xanax tablets laid out, as well as a zip lock bag with another large amount of tablets.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, police reportedly seized 775 Xanax tablets, 20 grams of fentanyl, 226 unknown tablets, as well as 17 cellphones, more than 70 rounds of shotgun and pistol ammo, and around $200 in cash.

22-year-old Brandon Parlee has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and breach of a release order. The accused is scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 24th.