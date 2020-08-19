The County of Grande Prairie confirmed an additional three active cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. (Supplied, AHS)

Three new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the County of Grande Prairie. Alberta Health Services says there are 12 active and 23 recovered cases of the virus in the region as of August 18th.

The City of Grande Prairie also recorded another new case, bringing the active total to 16 cases. The city maintains a total of 39 cases considered recovered.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, AHS data shows the Municipal District of Peace has confirmed three additional active cases of COVID-19, and the Northern Sunrise County one more. The new running totals for each municipality, respectively, are six active cases and seven recoveries, and one active case with four recoveries.

In the AHS North zone, there are currently 103 active cases across the region. Nine people remain in hospitals, three of whom are in intensive care units. A total of 24 people have died within the region to date due to COVID-19 related causes.

Across the province, 82 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, from a total 9,029 completed tests. Of the 1,107 active cases province-wide, 48 people are in hospital, with 12 in intensive care facilities. A total of 227 people have died with COVID-19 related ailments.

AHS officials say that 90 per cent of COVID-19 cases across the province are considered to have recovered.