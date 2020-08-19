Residents of Grande Prairie are being asked to chime in on proposed renovations to Revolution Place. From September 8th to 20th, an online survey and information portal will be available on the City of Grande Prairie’s website, with a random phone survey planned for the same time frame.

Some renovation proposals include increasing capacity to 5,000 seats, adding more concession stands and washrooms, 20 premium suites, and a premium lounge area, and a new arena entrance and box office.

Back in May 2020, Grande Prairie Storm Vice-President Chris Millsap said for the number of events held in the arena since the early 1990s, the building has held up well but he believes the time has come to take it to the next level.

“That building has had nothing of significance done to it since 1995 and the potential is there for it to be a first-class facility,” he says. “We’re very interested in trying to push that along for the good of the building as a whole and of course the good of the hockey team.”

To date, city councillors have approved around $544,000 for renovations. Construction on any of the smaller scale improvements has not yet started. Suggested small scale renovations included upgrading the speed of service within the lobby and centre gate concessions, as well as addressing accessibility issues at the box office and reception desk.

After the online and phone consultation wraps up, the city also plans to hold an open house event in either late September or early October.