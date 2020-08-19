Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing is now available at more pharmacies in Grande Prairie. All three Shoppers Drug Marts offer the tests, and the pharmacy in the Real Canadian Superstore should within two weeks.

The province says by September 1st, all 234 pharmacies under the Loblaw name in Alberta will offer the tests for people who do not have symptoms and have no known exposure.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the move will bolster the overall testing capacity in the province by upwards of 4,000 tests a day. She adds in such a short time frame, it will greatly help serve front line education staff as they prepare to return to the classroom.

“We will need this added capacity, plus that of all community pharmacists who are already testing for COVID-19 if are to test these 90,000 teachers and school staff within a few weeks.”

Hinshaw urges teachers needing to get tested before heading back into the classroom in September should do so now, to not overwhelm the testing system with an influx of tests later to the first day of school.