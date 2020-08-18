AHS officials are reporting one additional case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the County of Grande Prairie. (Supplied, AHS)

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the County of Grande Prairie. As of August 17th, Alberta Health Services says the region has nine active cases and 23 recoveries.

In the City of Grande Prairie, two cases are reported to have recovered over the past 24 hours. It’s now reporting 15 active cases and 39 recoveries.

No other changes have been recorded in the Peace Country. In the AHS North zone, there are now 107 active cases across the region. Eight people also remain in hospital, with two in intensive care units. A total of 23 people in the North Zone have died from COVID-19 to date.

Across the province, 89 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from a total 8,027 new tests completed by August 17th. AHS officials say 89.4 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in Alberta are considered to have recovered.

Of the remaining 1,169 active cases, 48 people are in hospital, with 11 still in intensive care units. A total of 225 people have died province-wide from the virus.