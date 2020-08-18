Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch over the Grande Prairie area, extending north to Peace River. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

The Grande Prairie region could be in for a storm. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for theGrande Prairie, Beaverlodge, and Valleyview areas, as well as Fairview, Manning and Peace River.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain. Thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon, and the watch area may expand as the storms develop.

Residents are being advised to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.