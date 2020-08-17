Six additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie over the weekend. (Supplied, AHS)

UPDATE: Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw has clarified that 103 new cases were reported in the province on Friday, along with 74 cases from before that date that were probable cases reconciled in the AHS database on the same day. The new cases total for the three days over the weekend is 285.

An additional six cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the City of Grande Prairie over the course of the weekend. Alberta Health Services says it has 17 active cases and 37 recoveries as of August 16th.

The County of Grande Prairie also saw two more cases confirmed, bringing the active total in the municipality to eight, with 23 cases considered to have recovered.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, Birch Hills County and the County of Northern Lights have each confirmed one new active case, bringing the municipalities to one and seven active cases, respectively. The Municipal District of Peace reported three new active cases and one new recovery, bringing its total to three active and eight recovered cases.

In the AHS North zone, there are now a total of 102 active cases, down from 111 reported on Friday. Six people remain in hospital across the zone, two of whom are in intensive care units. One more death has been reported in the zone, a man in his 80s not related to a continuing care centre, making for 23 fatalities related to COVID-19 in the North Zone.

Across the province, 285 more active cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the course of the weekend and three deaths. These were confirmed out of a total 28,240 tests completed. As of Monday, there are 1,132 confirmed active cases in Alberta.

AHS officials say they are aware of the recent outbreak which occurred at the “It Is Time Canada” prayer event in Deadwood and are currently investigating. Northern Health in B.C. has identified 17 lab-confirmed cases to date related to it.

Anyone who attended between July 30th and August 2nd, or who is a close contact of an attendee, should book a COVID-19 test online and continue to monitor for symptoms. The outbreak will be recorded to the ‘Outbreaks in Alberta’ list on Tuesday.