As part of Hindu Heritage Month and the 74rd anniversary of India’s independence from Great Britain, the flag of India is flying high over Grande Prairie city hall for the first time. Flanked by several dozen members of the Grande Prairie Hindu Society, President Dr. Nikhilesh Roy raised the flag Monday morning, saying it is a monumental day for those who have been in Canada for decades.

“It is a red-letter day for us, and we hope to be part of the Canadian mosaic. It’s a multicultural country and we are proud to belong to this country,” he says. “Unbelievable, that we can contribute to Canada, and bring our culture and values to Canada and we can continue to grow.”

Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given says it was an honour for he and members of Grande Prairie City Council to be on hand and witness to the momentous occasion.

“I think the fabric of our city is stronger because of the different cultural communities that come together, contribute their rich histories, their knowledge and their experience from around the world.”

According to the 2016 census, more than 845 residents in Grande Prairie trace their ethnic origin to India.

Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism, and Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer declared August 2020 as Hindu Heritage Month in Alberta.