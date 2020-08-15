Anyone who may have heard gunshots or something similar in the area of Mountainview Manor is being asked to get in touch with Grande Prairie RCMP. It’s part of the investigation into the suspicious death of a 23-year-old Grande Prairie woman found dead in her home earlier this week.

Her death was reported to police shortly after 11:18 p.m. on August 11th. The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is interested in witnesses from the time frame of 8 p.m. on August 11th and 1 a.m. on August 12th.

“If you have video surveillance or dash camera footage that has not yet been shared with police, and was recording in the areas of 93 Street and 108 Avenue during the time frame above, or if you saw or heard anything suspicious, you are asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700.”

Anyone wishing to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.