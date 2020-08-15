Citizens can expect to see the RCMP more often than in previous summers while operating their off-highway vehicles or jet boats. The Grande Prairie RCMP detachment says it will be conducting extra patrols throughout the remainder of the summer.

Additional patrols are expected in highly travelled areas of the county of Grande Prairie, including south of the city of Grande Prairie, the train bridge, Evergreen Park, the Smoky River, and Wapiti River.

Grande Prairie RCMP is reminding the public to follow the following OHV safety tips:

Possess all relevant documentation when engaging in off-highway vehicle activities;

Keep your head in the game and out of the terrain. Wearing a helmet reduces the likelihood of a fatal injury in a collision;

Drive cautiously and slow down on unfamiliar terrain;

Review OHV rules and guidelines before departure;

Ride in groups and let people know the route you will be taking and when you expect to return;

Mixing drugs and alcohol should not be consumed prior to or during OHV operation and activities.

The RCMP is also reminding the public of several boat safety tips to consider while on the water, including: