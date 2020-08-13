An additional two active cases of COVID-19, and two recoveries were recorded in the City of Grande Prairie. The County of Grande Prairie also saw one additional case and one recovery over the last 24 hours. (Supplied, Alberta Health Services)

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie, alongside two recoveries. Alberta Health Services says the city now has 12 active cases and 35 recoveries.

AHS adds one more case and one recovery have been recorded in the County of Grande Prairie, bringing the active total in the municipality to six cases. The total number of recoveries is now at 22.

Elsewhere in the Peace Country, the Municipal District of Peace recorded another active case of COVID-19, bringing its active total back up to one. The region still maintains a total of seven recoveries. The MD of Spirit River also reported two recoveries, leaving the district COVID-19 free with three total recoveries.

In the AHS North zone, there are currently 104 active cases, with five people in hospital, including one patient in intensive care. Over the last 24 hours, one additional death was also recorded, bringing the total for the zone to 22 fatalities.

Across the province, AHS says a total of 76 new cases have been recorded from 7,746 tests that were completed by the end of August 12th. There are currently 1,036 active cases in Alberta, with 50 people currently in hospitals. The provincial death toll rose by three in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 220.

AHS adds 10,713 cases across the province are being considered to have recovered from the virus.