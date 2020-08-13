Anyone who may have information or potentially saw suspicious activity related to a recent house fire in Gift Lake is being asked to contact High Prairie RCMP or Cime Stoppers.

Police responded with the Gift Lake Fire Department to a house fire on August 12. The blaze reportedly left the property burned to its basement foundation.

Officers were dispatched to the fire just after 1 a.m. and arrived to see the house fully engulfed in flames. No one was in the home at the time of the fire.

The Fire Commissioner’s Office was contacted after evidence at the scene suggested the cause of the fire to be suspicious in nature. An investigation continues.