Two major pieces of road construction are set to start in Grande Prairie over the next couple of days.

Starting August 14th, crews will begin a full road reconstruction in both southbound lanes of 116 Street between 97 Avenue and 84 Avenue. The two northbound lanes will be converted to accommodate two-way traffic for duration of the work.

Pathway access on the west side of 116 Street will remain open and will be maintained during construction, however, it’s possible some detours may be needed. Construction is expected to be wrapped up by mid-September.

On August 17th, work on full-depth reclamation and road overlays will begin in a number of areas in the city. The construction will start with 88C Street between 104 Avenue and 112 Avenue. The work will result in reduced speeds, but no closures are expected.

Crews will then begin full-depth reclamation in the following locations:

– Royal Oaks Drive between 105 Street and 103B Street

– 120 Street between 100 Avenue and 101 Avenue and 101 Avenue between 120 Street and 116 Street

– 78 Avenue from the west end of the road to 108A Street, 108A Street from 78 Avenue to 79 Avenue, and 79 Avenue from 108 Street to 108A Street