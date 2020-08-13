Parking fees at hospitals, including the QEII in Grande Prairie, will be reinstated at the start of September.

In a statement released by Alberta Health Services, the provincial health body says the move comes as part of its return to normal business. Parking fees will be reinstated for employees on August 31st and for the public on September 1st.

Officials with AHS say parking fees help control the flow of traffic and ensure enough parking spaces are available not only for staff and visitors but it keeps facilities accessible with an expected increase in traffic.

In addition to payment machines routinely being cleaned, signs encouraging social distancing will also be in place in areas where additional health and safety guidelines will help further reduce the spread of COVID-19.