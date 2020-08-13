The RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation into the suspicious death of a Grande Prairie woman. Police were notified on August 11 shortly after 11:00 p.m. about the 23-year-old who is believed to have died in her home.

Police are seeking assistance from anyone who may have heard or seen any suspicious persons or activity in the Mountainview Manor area between 8 p.m. August 11, and 1 a.m. August 12. Mountainview Manor is located roughly between 108 Ave and 92 Street.

An autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Medical Examiner’s Office in Edmonton.

Potential witnesses are being asked to contact police at 780-830-5700, or if they wish to remain anonymous, to call Crime Stoppers.