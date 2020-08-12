A Hythe man is in police custody after a standoff in the village overnight. Officers responded to a 9-1-1 call at 8:18 p.m. on August 11th about a man who was reportedly threatening people and appeared to be armed.

RCMP helped relocate the victims to a safe location and contained the home the man was located in. The ERT arrived on the scene at roughly 2 a.m. after threats were allegedly made towards officers.

The 57-year-old suspect was taken into custody at 5:51 a.m. after hours of negotiations with police. Officers remained on-site to conduct a search of the home.

The RCMP says this was an isolated incident and charges are pending against the man while the investigation is ongoing.