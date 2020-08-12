UPDATE: The Hythe Fire Department says the situation has been resolved and someone has been taken into custody. Police were no longer on the scene as of 7 a.m.

The public is being asked to avoid part of Hythe due to an ongoing RCMP operation. The Hythe Fire Department says it has been made aware of the police presence in the area of 104 Avenue and 103 Street near Hythe Regional School.

“Any residents in the area are being asked to remain indoors for the time being.”

People are also asked not to share information on social media until the situation has been resolved.