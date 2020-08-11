Alberta RCMP is officially rolling out its new province-wide online crime reporting program. The Grande Prairie RCMP detachment was selected to take part in the pilot initiative for the program in June.

As of June 1st, residents in the region have had the ability to report select crimes online, which then would be followed up by a phone call from a police officer within five business days.

RCMP sasy the project was started up to allow anyone to be able to report more crimes via an easily accessible platform. Citizens are now able to report the following crimes through the new program:

Damage/mischief to property under $5,000

Theft of bicycle under $5,000

Theft under $5,000

Theft from vehicle under $5,000

Lost property

Incidents must also satisfy the following conditions to be reported online:

No witnesses or suspects

Item(s) lost or stolen must cost less than $5,000

Vandalized property will cost less than $5,000 to repair

There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or decals

Incident reports will be followed up by a phone call from the “K” Division’s Call Back Unit within the same five business day time period as seen during the pilot program.

Deputy Commissioner Curtis Zablocki says the RCMP is always open-minded about updating its services and better serving the community.

“The Alberta RCMP is always looking for new opportunities to modernize and streamline our services for all Albertans– no matter where they live in the province,” says Zablocki. “Online crime reporting is accessible and convenient and will help us capture more intelligence when it comes to property crime occurring in all of the communities we serve.”

The pilot initiative was also introduced in Airdrie, Banff, Cold Lake, Red Deer and Strathcona County prior to its full adoption.