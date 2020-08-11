One person has been reported deceased due to COVID-19 in the Municipal District of Greenview as of the Aug. 11, 2020 report.

A death related to COVID-19 has been reported in the Municipal District of Greenview. As of August 10th, Alberta Health Services says the municipality has seen three other cases recover, bringing the running total to one active case, six recoveries, and one death.

AHS has confirmed the deceased to be a woman in her 80’s. She was not associated with, nor living in a continuing care facility, nor was there any relation to any recent outbreak.

The County of Grande Prairie has recorded two additional active cases, making for five active and 20 recoveries. No changes have been reported in the City of Grande Prairie, which has 11 active cases and 32 recoveries.

Clear Hills County and the County of Northern Lights have respectively reported one and two additional cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. Clear Hills County now stands at one active case and 24 recoveries and the County of Northern Lights is reporting two active cases and five recoveries.

The MD of Peace has reported its singular case to have recovered. The district has no remaining active cases and seven recorded recoveries. The MD of Spirit River has also reported two recoveries, making a total of three in the district, and leaving the region COVID-free.

No additional changes were recorded across the Peace Country.

Across the province, 85 additional cases were recorded as of the 10th, making for a new active case total of 1,004. Around 91 per cent of all cases are considered recovered. A total of 62 people remain in hospital, including 14 in intensive care.

There are now 121 active cases of COVID-19 in the AHS North zone. Of the five people who remain in hospital, two are in the ICU.

AHS says 7,057 additional tests were completed on August 10th.