A property on 90 Street, Peace River suffered damage from a Corvette ZR1. The vehicle fled the scene and was last seen headed south on Highway 684. (Supplied, Peace Regional RCMP)

Peace Regional RCMP is looking for a dark coloured Corvette ZR1 after it was involved in a hit-and-run on 90 Street in Peace River. The vehicle has likely suffered major damage, and the owner is being asked to report to RCMP.

Officers responded on August 10th around 9:12 p.m. to a call about a Corvette being driven erratically on the road. It’s reported the vehicle swerved off the road, drove through a fence, and struck a house.

The vehicle is said to have fled the area and was seen travelling south on Highway 684. RCMP has so far been unable to find it and the owner is being asked to come forward to provide a report about the incident.