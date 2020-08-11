A Grande Prairie man is in custody after allegedly pulling a knife on police and dragging a woman from a moving vehicle. He was taken into custody on August 7th after a suspicious vehicle was spotted parked near the Canfor bridge south of the city.

The vehicle reportedly matched the description and licence plate of one that RCMP had tried pull over the night before for driving dangerously. A man and a woman were inside, and when the man got out of the driver’s side, it’s alleged he had a knife in his hand.

Sergeant Shawn Graham says the weapon was quickly dropped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. A search of the suspect and the vehicle reportedly turned up a pair of brass knuckles, a replica handgun, a machete, 16 grams cocaine in small baggies, and a backpack containing drug paraphernalia.

24-year-old Joshua Walters-Dugas is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. Authorities say the accused also had 22 outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

One of the warrants was from August 6th when, in an incident separate from the dangerous driving, it’s alleged Walters-Dugas fled from police. During that incident, it’s reported a female passenger tried to get out of the vehicle and was dragged roughly 100 yards and suffered a fractured ankle and several cuts and bruises. At that time, Walters-Dugas was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and flight from a peace officer.