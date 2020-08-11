Three people are facing numerous charges after the Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit seized guns, cash, and drugs from a house in Grande Prairie. Police say a tip from the public led them to look into a Grande Prairie resident on July 31st.

The information from the investigation led to a search warrant being executed on the home in Pinnacle on August 3rd. Police say during their search, they seized a significant number of guns reported stolen, as well as money, drugs, body armour, and stolen identification.

32-year-old Peter Chalick, 33-year-old Johna Chalick, and 31-year-old Johnathan Derasp are facing more than 30 charges each, ranging from unauthorized possession to forgery and possession of property obtained by crime. Peter Chalick is scheduled to attend court on August 19th in Grande Prairie, while Chalick is scheduled to appear in court on September 23rd. Derasp remains in custody with a court date of August 13th.

Police ask anyone who has recently had a gun stolen that can be properly identified to contact the Western Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit at 780-831-2382.