Three new active cases, and three recoveries were reported in the City of Grande Prairie over the course of the weekend. (Province of Alberta)

Three additional recoveries and three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the City of Grande Prairie on Monday. The new active numbers for the city are 11 active and 32 recovered cases as of August 9th.

The County of Grande Prairie maintained its three active cases and 20 recoveries over the course of the weekend. Elsewhere in the Peace Country, the Municipal District of Spirit River saw its last two cases recover and is now reporting to be COVID-19 free.

Across the province, 257 additional cases were recorded over the course of the weekend.More than 100 new cases were reported both on Friday and Saturday, while on Sunday there were 48. The current count of active cases within Alberta is 1,090. A total of 10,384 people are considered to have recovered.

There remains 116 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the AHS North zone. Five people across the region are in hospital, and two remain in intensive care. Five additional deaths in the province due to COVID-19 were recorded over the weekend. The total in Alberta is now 213.

A total of 26,357 tests were completed over the course of the weekend.