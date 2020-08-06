One recovered case was recorded in the City, and County of Grande Prairie for the Aug. 6 update.

One additional recovered case of COVID-19 was recorded in the City of Grande Prairie as of the Thursday update. Thre are now nine remaining active cases, and 29 recoveries.

The County of Grande Prairie also recorded one additional recovery, leaving it at three active cases and 20 recoveries. Elsewhere in the Peace Country, one recovery was recorded in the MD of Peace. This marked the seventh recovery in the district and leaves it COVID-free for the time being.

No other changes were recorded within the Peace Country.

Across Alberta, 56 new active cases were recorded on Aug. 5, 2020. The new running total of active cases in the province is 1,107. To date, there have been 9,984 recoveries, and 205 deaths province-wide. There are currently 107 recorded active cases in the AHS North Zone.

As of the update from Aug 5, there are 76 people in hospital from the virus throughout the province— 19 of whom are in intensive care. The AHS North Zone contains nine of said hospitalizations, three of whom are in ICU.

The province completed an additional 7,987 tests in the last 24 hours.