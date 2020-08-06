County of Grande Prairie Regional Fire Service says a mobile home caught fire east of Grande Prairie. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The scene was located on Range Road 45 and Township Road 714 A, where flames and heavy smoke were seen coming from the roof of the mobile home. The homeowner was using a small pump and water tank to fight the fire.

Crews from the Bezanson, Clairmont, Dunes, and Teepee Creek fire stations, along with the Wembley and Sexsmith fire departments established a water supply and entered the home to extinguish the fire.

The fire was brought under control within half an hour, of crew arrivals, and no injuries were reported as a result. Damage to the home from smoke was significant, though many personal belongings were able to be rescued or salvaged.

County Regional Fire Service says the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. They are also reminding the public to check their smoke alarms annually to assist with early notification of a possible fire.