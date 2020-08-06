Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the area encompassing Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, and Valleyview.

Meteorologists say conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, damaging hail, and heavy rain. The severe thunderstorm watch will likely be expanded east as thunderstorms develop.

It’s noted very large hail can damage property, break windows, dent vehicles, and cause serious injury.