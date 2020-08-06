The Alberta government says its updated education curriculum will return to what they call proven teaching methods with a focus on literacy, and numeracy.

The province says in a media release that it’s repealing the 2013 ministerial order from the former NDP government, which was based on discovery and inquiry learning.

“This new ministerial order on student learning is a return to proven teaching methods that will set up Alberta’s students for rich personal and work lives,” says Education Minister Adrianna LaGrange. “Moving forward, education will promote skills development and knowledge pursuit, equipping students to explore opportunities that will help them develop their talents and unleash their potential.”

Following consultation with a wide range of parents, teachers, students, and experts the UCP government says the new curriculum will instead emphasize core knowledge and civic virtues, with evidence and fact-based materials.

The draft K-6 curriculum will be piloted in select classrooms starting September 2021, while the grades 7-10 draft curriculum will begin classroom validation at participating schools the following year.

The province anticipates that all students in Alberta will be learning the new curriculum by the 2022-23 school year.