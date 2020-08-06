Grande Prairie based non-profit and volunteer organizations can now apply to have fees for volunteer checks waived through funding provided by the province.

Eligible community groups must register their organization and volunteer positions with Volunteer Alberta to receive a Volunteer Screening Program Number and position code, after which, volunteers for approved positions may visit the RCMP detachment for a vulnerable sector check where the fee will be waived for the volunteer and

paid through the Volunteer Screening Program.

According to the province, checks are requested if a volunteer is solely responsible for the well-being of children under the age of 18 or elderly people over the age of 65.

Officials with the city say they’re excited to partner with Volunteer Alberta on the program and are thankful for their help to keep vulnerable populations safe and reduce the financial burden for volunteer groups.

More information for organizations can be found on the Volunteer Alberta website.