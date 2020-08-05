No changes in COVID-19 numbers were recorded across the Peace Country, save for one recorded recovery in the MD of Smoky River. The MD now boasts no active cases and 63 recoveries as of the Aug. 5 update.

The City of Grande Prairie maintains 10 active cases, with 28 recoveries. The County of Grande Prairie continues to report four active, and 19 recoveries.

Across Alberta, 94 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. There is now a total of 1,146 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 9,891 reported recoveries. There are currently 113 active cases in the AHS North Zone.

As of Aug. 4, there are 75 Albertans in hospitals. Seven of those are in the AHS North Zone— three of whom remain in intensive care.

The province completed 7,197 tests in the last 24 hours.