The City of Grande Prairie’s sidewalk improvement program is continuing in the Highland Park and Smith Neighbourhoods.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 6, contracted crews will be in Highland Park removing and replacing the existing sidewalk on the north side of 91A Ave between 97 Street and 96A Street. The new development will be a wider, 1.5 metre sidewalk.

The City says improvements in Smith will begin next week. Crews will be replacing the outside sidewalk of the p-loop on 98 Ave east of 93 Street. The sidewalk on the south side of 98 Ave at the entrance of the p-loop will be removed, though not replaced.

The sidewalk on the east side of 93 Street between 100 Ave and Juno crossing is also scheduled for removal and replacement.

New sidewalks will be installed on:

The east side of 93 Street between Juno Crossing and 93 Avenue;

The north side of 93 Avenue between 93 Street and 92A Street;

The east side of 92A Street between 93 Avenue and 92 Avenue.

Local traffic will be maintained during construction, with some impacts to parking as equipment and materials will be in the areas. The City is reminding drivers to watch for workers in all construction zones and to abide by posted signage.

The sidewalk program is expected to be completed by the end of September.