Cam Wright (Left) and Vonn Beaulieau (Right) volunteered to perform live within the Grande Prairie Museum to help with Heritage Day Activities. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

The city of Grande Prairie put on its annual Heritage Day activities on Monday. Throughout Muskoseepi park, and around the city, activities were available for everyone.

Hayley Kramps, projects coordinator with the City of Grande Prairie, says 11 food trucks were present in the park, a competition for local artists was thrown, and live music was brought in to play, among the host of other activities.