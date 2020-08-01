A blue-green algae bloom has been identified in areas of Sturgeon Lake – Williamson Provincial Park and Young’s Point Provincial Park.

Residents and lake-goers are being asked to avoid all contact with blue-green algae, and if you do come into contact, it’s suggested you wash the area that comes in contact with the algae with clean water as soon as possible.

Alberta Health Services is advising that people avoid swimming or wading in areas in which blue-green algae is visible, with the same advisory extended to family pets.

AHS adds that people should limit consumption of fish from the body of water, and are suggesting that pets should not be fed any fish, or fish trimmings from the lake.