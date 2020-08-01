UPDATE: Peace Regional RCMP says Miranda Berreth has been located safe.

A search and rescue operation is underway for a missing woman in Peace River. Peace Regional RCMP says 47-year-old resident Miranda Berreth is reported to have left a home in the Saddleback area on foot and was last seen entering the bush along 85 Street around 8:25 a.m. Saturday morning.

There’s concern for her wellbeing. Search crews are working in that area and members of the public are asked to avoid entering the search area without first reporting to the command post at the corner of 84 Street and 106 Avenue.

Berreth is described as white, 5’6″ and 170 pounds with a medium build, medium length brown hair with blonde streaks, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and dark coloured flannel style pants.

RCMP asks anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Peace Regional detachment at 780-624-6677.