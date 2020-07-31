The County of Grande Prairie recorded four COVID-19 recoveries from July 30. The City of Grande Prairie also saw one additional recovery.

The County of Grande Prairie has seen four of its active cases of COVID-19 recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 19. Alberta Health Services says there remain two active cases throughout the County.

In the City of Grande Prairie, one more case is considered recovered, making a total of 25 recoveries. There remain eight active cases within the city as of July 30th.

The Municipal District of Greenview is reporting one additional active case and one recovery. Its running total is now five active and three recovered cases. The MD of Fairview has also recorded a second active case, as well as its first recovery.

Across the province, 127 new active cases were recorded as of July 30th out of 8,384 total completed tests. One additional person has passed away, bringing the total to 196. In the AHS North zone, 13 people remain in hospital, two of whom are in intensive care.