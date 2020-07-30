Environment Canada warns with temperatures reaching at least 29 degrees Celsius, residents should take adequate precautions to protect themselves from the heat. (John Watson, MyGrandePrairieNow Staff)

A heat warning has been issued for the Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview and Peace River – Fairview – High Prairie – Manning areas.

Environment Canada says with temperatures reaching at least 29 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees, residents should protect themselves from the heat.

“Temperatures are on the rise in northwestern Alberta beginning Friday. Temperatures will moderate slightly on Sunday before returning to seasonal on Monday.”

Some of the recommendations include rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, and taking frequent breaks from the heat, and spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible. Officials add residents should look for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.