The City of Grande Prairie is reporting a new active case of COVID-19 to go along with two more recoveries. Alberta Health Services says the total number of cases in the city is now sitting at eight active cases, and 24 recoveries.

Elsewhere, two new active cases have been reported in both the Municipal District of Spirit River and the County of Northern Lights, with each region now reporting two active cases in total.

Recovered cases were reported in both the County of Grande Prairie, which now has seven active and 14 recovered cases, as well as Clear Hills County.

Provincially, 133 new active cases were reported as of July 28th, as well as three deaths. Over the last 24 hours, Alberta Health Services completed just shy of 9,000 tests for COVID-19.