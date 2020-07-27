New cases of COVID-19 have been reported in both the City and County of Grande Prairie.

The city is reporting two new active cases, and two recoveries after a weekend of testing. The city now sits at nine active cases of the virus with 21 recoveries.

The County of Grande Prairie has added one new active case and three recoveries for a total of eight active cases and 13 recoveries.

Elsewhere in the region, three new cases and recoveries were reported in Clear Hills County, which currently has nine active and 15 recoveries reported. A new case has also been added to the Municipal District of Smoky River, which has just the single active case to go along with 62 recoveries, and 10 deaths. The MD of Peace also has a new active case of the virus, along with six recoveries.

Across Alberta, 304 new cases of COVID-19 were added to the tally, as the province-wide number of active cases has risen to 1,430 as of July 26th. The number of cases reported on Monday stems from more than 26,000 tests completed by Alberta Health Services from July 24th, 25th, and 26th.

In the AHS North zone, nine people remain in hospital, with three of them requiring the intensive care unit.