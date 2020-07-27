The fire danger level for the Grande Prairie Forest Area has been elevated to moderate. While there is no fire advisory currently in place, users of off-highway vehicles are being asked to be hyper diligent when it comes to hot spots on their machines.

Alberta Wildfire officials are urging riders to use caution, clear potential hotspots, and carry a collapsible bucket and shovel. Spots, where heat can cause accidental ignition of the ground, include the wheel wells as well as the exhaust and muffler.

As of Monday, 29 wildfires have taken place in the Grande Prairie Forest Area, burning more than 19 hectares of land.