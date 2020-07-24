A replacement for the Town of Sexsmith’s fire rescue truck is on the way. Town councillors have approved the purchase of a 12-foot walk-around rescue truck at a cost of $233,000 from Rocky Mountain Phoenix.

That choice was $50,000 less than the other option presented Commercial Fire Equipment. Sexsmith Mayor Kate Potter says the town has a highly active fire department, and it’s well past time for the truck to be replaced.

“I believe we have the highest call volume outside of the paid fire departments so we want to make sure of course that our members are taken care of but also that they have the equipment that they need to do their jobs,” she says.

“The current rescue truck has had some mechanical issues, that it’s been in the shop numerous times over the past few years. It was hit at one point at a fire scene, and so it’s needed some work ongoing and there are some things that could not be dealt with.”

The purchase of the new rescue truck will be funded by the Fire Vehicle Equipment Reserve and the balance will come from the 2019 Municipal Sustainability Initiative funds.

The current vehicle will be sold and the proceeds will be added back to the vehicle reserve for future purchases. Going forward, another Request for Proposals will be put out for a new Fire Rescue Unit. The County of Grande Prairie will be approached about cost-sharing the purchase of the truck.