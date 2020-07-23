The City of Grande Prairie has added another active case of COVID-19. The city is now reporting nine active, and 19 cases considered recovered as of July 22nd.

The County of Grande Prairie, meanwhile, has reported another recovery, with case numbers totalling 10 active and 10 recoveries.

Three more active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Municipal District of Greenview, giving it five.

Two more cases in Clear Hills County are now being reported as recovered, with the region sitting with 11 active, and 12 recovered cases. The County of Northern Lights has also added a new recovered case, for a total of three recoveries and one active case.

Across Alberta, 114 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, from just over 8,000 tests. Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the recent rise in cases across the province needs to be taken very seriously.

“This needs to be a wake-up call,” Dr. Hinshaw says. “I am very concerned by these numbers… recently our active cases have risen sharply.”

Dr. Hinshaw says the concern stems from the number of active cases jumping from 590 on July 9th up to nearly 1,300 as of July 22nd. As of Thursday, 106 Albertans are in hospital with 21 of them being treated in the ICU.

Hinshaw says current acute care utilization is approaching the highest number of admissions on any single day, which currently sits at 113 overall hospital admissions set on April 30th.

In the Alberta Health Services North zone, 12 people remain in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with three patients needing the ICU.