United Nurses of Alberta President Heather Smith has sent a letter to Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given calling for the mandated use of face masks in enclosed workplaces and public spaces. Letters were also written to municipal leaders of the other five largest cities in Alberta calling for the same action.

The executive board also recently passed a motion calling on the Government of Alberta and the Chief Medical Officer of Health to immediately implement the mandatory wearing of face masks in enclosed workplaces and public spaces for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith says through her position, she is representing the interests and safety of more than 30,000 registered nurses and allied health workers throughout the province.

“I know that our members are reminded daily of the gravity of this pandemic, the serious health consequences COVID-19 poses, and the rationale behind the effectiveness of mask-wearing to suppress the spread of this dangerous new virus.”

UNA Second Vice-President Cameron Westhead says the organization wants to encourage municipalities to act in order to help diminish the remaining active case numbers.

“We’re asking cities and municipalities to step up in light of the failure of the province to go through with the mandatory mask policy,” he says.

MyGrandePrairieNow.com has reached out to Grande Prairie Mayor Bill Given, but he was unable to offer comment in time for publication.