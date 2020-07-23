Three people, including a person under the age of 18, have been charged after the Grande Prairie RCMP seized drugs and weapons from several locations.

Police say on July 18th, they executed search warrants on four residences, one storage locker, and two vehicles. As a result of the search, they alleged seized 34 grams of cocaine, 8 grams of methamphetamine, and 8 grams of fentanyl. Police say they also found a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, shotgun shells, two 40 calibre pistol magazines containing ammunition, $15,000 in cash, and a Dodge Ram 1500 truck.

Two men from Edmonton and a youth from Fort McMurray are facing charges of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and Cocaine. All three were released from custody and are to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial Court on August 26, 2020.