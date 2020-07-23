Despite COVID-19 taking a toll on their other planned events, the Peace Country Toyz for Tots Society fundraiser “Blow out the COVID Blues” will hit the road this weekend. Board Member Trena Huson says while they normally have a couple of major events already under their belts, including paint nights and trips to the QEII Hospital to deliver toys, this will be the first chance the team will have to get together for a good cause since the pandemic took hold.

She says that the Toyz 4 Tots fundraisers gave back to more than 900 children and teens in 2019, and, with having to make up to lost time, they are hoping for a big turnout.

“I think this year we are going to have a higher need than what we have in past, so I think we just need to make sure we do the best we can really. Of course I’d love a million dollars,” she laughs. “Realistically I think if we make a couple of thousand it would be great.”

Huson adds that despite the ride being typically by donation of either toys, gift cards, or money, she understands that the situation facing many in the region may prevent them from donating. She says, in the end, everyone will be welcome to help share in the giving spirit.

“If you can’t afford it because there are still a lot of people laid off, but you want to get out, please just come out and have fun… if you can donate we will take monetary donations, gift cards… and then of course toys.”

Anyone looking to sign up can do so at Might Peace Harley Davidson at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25th. The ride is set to begin at noon.