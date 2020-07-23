Tenille Townes with her Songwriter of the Year title at the 2019 CCMAs (Tenille Townes, Facebook)

Grande Prairie born singer-songwriter Tenille Townes has a half dozen extra reasons to smile, as the country music star has been nominated for six Canadian Country Music Association Awards.

Townes, who was nominated for and won four awards at the 2019 CCMA’s, is up for the hardware in the Fans Choice, Interactive Artist, Video of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year categories in 2020.

It has been a whirlwind 18 months for Townes, as the nominations follow such accolades as becoming the first female artist in the history of Mediabase Canada to have two #1 singles, as well as singing the national anthem at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis.

It’s not the only nomination to keep an eye on for the 26-year-old star, as she is also in the running for New Artist of the Year at the 2020 Academy of County Music Awards.

The CCMAs will be handed out on September 27th.