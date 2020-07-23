A 67-year-old man has been reported missing from Grande Prairie. Joseph Nohat was last seen in the Royal Oaks area on July 22nd.

Nohat is described as 5’7″ and 260 pounds with grey balding hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jacket, and a blue or plaid shirt.

Grande Prairie RCMP says there is concern for the man’s wellbeing. Anyone with information on Nohat’s whereabouts is asked to contact the detachment or Crime Stoppers.