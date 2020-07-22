For the first time in five days, there have been no new reported cases of COVID-19 in the City and County of Grande Prairie.

The County of Grande Prairie currently has 11 active cases with nine recoveries, a single recovery more than reported as of July 21st. The City of Grande Prairie, meanwhile, also saw an additional recovery added to the tally, with eight active cases and 18 recoveries remaining.

Elsewhere in the region, the Municipal District of Greenview still has two active cases. There is one new case in Clear Hills County which now reports 13 active cases of the virus, while the County of Northern Lights is now showing two active cases, down from three on Tuesday.

In the Alberta Healths Services North zone, 10 people remain in hospital as a result of COVID-19, with one patient needing the ICU.

133 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed across Alberta on Wednesday, pushing the active total number in the province to 1,251, with 8,436 cases now considered recovered.