The Town of Sexsmith has approved more than $12,000 in grant funding to lend a helping hand to the local Elks Club. It had asked for financial assistance with operating costs of the Sexsmith Civic Centre due to a downturn in bookings during the pandemic.

Mayor Kate Potter says while the civic centre is run by the Elks Club, it’s owned by the municipality. She adds due to the circumstances faced by the Elks Club and a lack of bookings available, they are hoping to help stop any major losses to the organization.

“It became very apparent if we don’t’ do something, they could be at risk of going under… as they have a limited source of funding,” she says.

Potter says $2,400 of the funding will also help with the Sexsmith Wellness Coalition, which is currently is the main user of the hall for the seniors, and expanded community kitchen used to help feed those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining $10,000 will come out of existing capital reserves.

Potter adds the Elks have done a good job in the last year and a half, particularly, in doing several renovations to the Sexsmith Civic Centre and believes the club must be maintained to the best of the council’s ability.

“They’ve been very good; they’re a super active club, very responsible and give to many community initiatives, so we don’t want them to spend all their money to make sure the civic centre runs, and not be able to help other community groups and not-for-profits.”

According to documents presented to council, the operating costs of the civic centre for the first six months of 2020 were just over $19,000.